Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $114,461.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $112.51 million and $114,461.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00007519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.