$170.48 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post $170.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.23 million and the highest is $171.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $164.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $681.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.98 million to $689.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $655.64 million, with estimates ranging from $639.73 million to $673.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 254,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.