Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will report $59.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.11 million and the lowest is $53.30 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $77.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $205.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $212.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $221.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $232.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

AMPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $42,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

