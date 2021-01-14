MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 334.1% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 11,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,230. MTN Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Separately, New Street Research downgraded MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

