Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 320.0% in December

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHLRF traded down $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $271.67. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135. Schindler has a 12 month low of $192.75 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.17.
Schindler Company Profile
