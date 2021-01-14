Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 320.0% in December

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHLRF traded down $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $271.67. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135. Schindler has a 12 month low of $192.75 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.17.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.