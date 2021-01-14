Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Rises By 307.5%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 307.5% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 281,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.36. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

