Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 14.2%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price was up 14.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,114,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,007,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

