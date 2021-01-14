ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 13.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 3,281,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,810,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $962.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

