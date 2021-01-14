iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Up 12%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price rose 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 4,617,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,862,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

ICLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.