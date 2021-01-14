Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 10.9%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 332,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 199,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.81 million, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $357,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

