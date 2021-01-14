Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Up 10.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. 3,644,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,159,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

