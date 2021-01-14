Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 1,077,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 706,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zynex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.