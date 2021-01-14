Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 1,077,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 706,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company has a market cap of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zynex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.