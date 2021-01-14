First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.64

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 11898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

