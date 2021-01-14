Mchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $88.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $24,025.04 and approximately $88.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 53,757,525 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

