HyperCash (HC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.15 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. HyperCash has a market cap of $31.11 million and $7.15 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.68 or 0.99922113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00335955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00546184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00149970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00027814 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,986,616 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

