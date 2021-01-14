Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target at $2.92

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 59.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 59.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Monday. 15,338,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,319,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $561.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

