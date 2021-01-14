Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $98.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,629,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,875,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,587,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,457,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.28. 109,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,682. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.15.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

