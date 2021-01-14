Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 525,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,604. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

