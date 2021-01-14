Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 19.9% Higher

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) traded up 19.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.19. 6,352,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 2,203,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

