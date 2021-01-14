Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.04

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 7486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several research firms recently commented on YARIY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

