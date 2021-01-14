Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.33

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.33 and last traded at $177.97, with a volume of 245440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VV. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

