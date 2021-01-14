AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 69.6% in December

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 163.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 45,916 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

