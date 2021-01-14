First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,900.00

Shares of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11,900.00 and last traded at $11,900.00, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11,550.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11,477.70.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from First National of Nebraska’s previous None dividend of $30.00.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

