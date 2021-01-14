Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 69.0% in December

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

CATH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 16,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.