FirstBlood (1ST) Price Up 15.5% This Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $119.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

