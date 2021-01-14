-$0.16 EPS Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

USWS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 7,285,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,003,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

