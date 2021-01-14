Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Tops $143,194.90

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 72.8% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $143,194.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00121526 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,579,356 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.