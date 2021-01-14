Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.70 Per Share

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SAFE traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 831 ($10.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 780.66. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59).

In other Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) news, insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total value of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

