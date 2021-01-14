Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AA4 stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 32.10 ($0.42). 17,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.55. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

