Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AA4 stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 32.10 ($0.42). 17,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.55. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) Company Profile
