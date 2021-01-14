Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $96.44

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.84. 43,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

