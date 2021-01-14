Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.89

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 20710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

