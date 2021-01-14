Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ALTY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 33,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000.

