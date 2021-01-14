Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 510,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,660. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 272.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 60,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

