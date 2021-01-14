Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 199.4% in December

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, a growth of 199.4% from the December 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

AVGR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,773,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,201,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.