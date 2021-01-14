CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.83. 854,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $6,160,606. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 607,987 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

