Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CLRB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,451,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

