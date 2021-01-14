CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $3,745,438.84 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 35,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $3,745,438.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KMX stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 964,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,968. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,324,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 637,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

