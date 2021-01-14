Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Drops By 40.7%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ACST remained flat at $$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday. 37,698,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,167,305. The company has a market cap of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.