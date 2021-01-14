Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.47

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 5717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $619.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blue Bird by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 217.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Blue Bird by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blue Bird by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

