Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.27

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 5570276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TV. Eight Capital downgraded Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$0.15 target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of C$252.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

