InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.09

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.09 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 111023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $211,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

