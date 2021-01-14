Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.85

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $80.80, with a volume of 3177596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

