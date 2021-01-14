Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Sells $22,708.80 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $22,708.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research raised their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

