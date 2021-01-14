Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $438.50

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $438.50 and last traded at $438.42, with a volume of 4927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.37.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.38.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
