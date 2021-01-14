Allison Dorval Sells 2,942 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 397,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

