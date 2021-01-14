Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.09. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 505,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.