Palladiem LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 4,280,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

