Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.24

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

