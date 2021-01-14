MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.14

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 36991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MasTec by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,952 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

