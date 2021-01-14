Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.28

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.28 and last traded at $90.28, with a volume of 13021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,554,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

